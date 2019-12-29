Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verso will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Verso by 107.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Verso by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Verso by 129.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

