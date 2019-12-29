Vertcoin Market Capitalization Hits $8.75 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $185,019.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,760,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, YoBit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

