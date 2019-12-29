Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002287 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, Bitsane and Upbit. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $191,767.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01824085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.02875990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00588958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00630330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00062727 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00394854 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,768,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Upbit, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bitsane, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

