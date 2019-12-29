Viacoin Price Down 4.4% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $603,266.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom and Poloniex. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009802 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 541.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,622 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

