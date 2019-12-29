Viacoin (VIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,494.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $162,494.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, YoBit and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00588368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,657 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.