VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Tops $792,359.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $792,359.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy.

