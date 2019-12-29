VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. VIDY has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $712,485.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

