VIDY Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $751,687.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

