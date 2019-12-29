View Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. View has a total market cap of $156,295.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, View has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official website is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

