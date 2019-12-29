VikkyToken (VIKKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,355.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $5,355.00 and $15,100.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

