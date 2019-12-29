VINchain Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $148,401.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

