Virtacoin Price Down 51.9% Over Last Week (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,186.00 and $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Virtacoin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

