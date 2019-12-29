Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 439,100 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. 40,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,041,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

