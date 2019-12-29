Visa (NYSE:V) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of -4.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Visa’s ranking:

Shares of V stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.39. 5,448,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.35. Visa has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,012 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

