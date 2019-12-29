Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Vitae has a total market cap of $14.15 million and $113,038.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003064 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006510 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,676,665 coins and its circulating supply is 19,409,321 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

