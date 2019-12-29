Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to report $87.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the highest is $88.60 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $63.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $351.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $441.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of VSLR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other Vivint Solar news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $57,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $343,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,637 shares of company stock worth $5,717,286 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,507 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

