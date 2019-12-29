VNT Chain (VNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $309,262.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.40 million and $309,262.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

