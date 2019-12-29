VouchForMe Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $608,557.00 and $21,760.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

