Voyager Token (VGX) 1-Day Volume Hits $236,465.00

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $4.25 million and $236,465.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

VGX is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

