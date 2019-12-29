W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 255,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,713. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

