WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WABCO by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in WABCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in WABCO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WABCO by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WABCO by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 471,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 64,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBC opened at $135.27 on Friday. WABCO has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

