Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,529.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,273,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,893,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

