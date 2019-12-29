Wagerr Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $7,847.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,788,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,408,763 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

