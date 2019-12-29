Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $2.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Allbit, COSS and Coinnest.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,191,361 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Bithumb, Allbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Coinnest, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

