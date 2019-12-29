Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002323 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

