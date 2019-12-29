wave edu coin Market Capitalization Hits $296,480.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $296,480.00 and $4,984.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,973,923 tokens. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.