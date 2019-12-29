Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $802,357.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

