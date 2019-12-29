Waves Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, YoBit, Liqui and LiteBit.eu. Waves has a market capitalization of $99.22 million and $91.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,728,982 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bitbns, Huobi, Tidex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates, Gate.io, BCEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Indodax, Liqui, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Exmo, HitBTC and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

