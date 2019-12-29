Wavesbet (WBET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $82,897.00 and $28,538.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

