Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Down 37.4% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $82,406.00 and $26,678.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000783 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

