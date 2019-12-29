WavesGo (WGO) Market Cap Reaches $100,445.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $100,445.00 and $6.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,527,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,127 tokens. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

