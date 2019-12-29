WAX Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. WAX has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $45,537.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, Radar Relay and Bibox. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,589,664,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,243,792 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

