WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $16.05 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, C2CX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. WAX has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $77,542.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,590,039,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,626,946 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kyber Network, Tidex, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX, C2CX, Bithumb, Bittrex, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

