Webchain (WEB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom and EscoDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00626693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX , STEX, BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.