Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Westell Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman bought 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.