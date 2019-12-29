WeTrust 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $641.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $641.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

