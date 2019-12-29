Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $29.49 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

