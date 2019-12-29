WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $16.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.16 million to $66.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.80 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

