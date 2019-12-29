Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 995,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

