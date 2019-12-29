Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 34,990,000 shares. Currently, 35.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $646.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.14. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

