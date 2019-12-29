Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of WLTW opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.15. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $146.35 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.70.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

