Winco One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Winco token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Winco has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00340024 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013500 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003464 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015572 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009227 BTC.

About Winco

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

