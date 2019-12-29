Wings (WINGS) One Day Volume Tops $27,800.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $27,800.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

