WINk (WIN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. WINk has a market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

