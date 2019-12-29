Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of WPK stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.63. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$40.64 and a 52 week high of C$49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.