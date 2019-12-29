Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €185.68 ($215.91).

A number of research firms recently commented on WDI. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ETR WDI opened at €106.30 ($123.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €170.70 ($198.49).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

