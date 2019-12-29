WIZBL (WBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,017.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. WIZBL has a market cap of $190,980.00 and $4,017.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.