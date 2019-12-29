Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

WWW stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,710. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

