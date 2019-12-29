Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

