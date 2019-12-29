Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $45,950.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcore has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.